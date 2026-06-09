Why Your Competitor Appears in ChatGPT and You Don't

AI engines do not recommend the best doctor. They recommend the doctor whose authority is most clearly and consistently established across the web. So when a competitor surfaces in ChatGPT and you do not, the difference is almost never clinical skill — it is the strength of their digital authority signals.

This is an uncomfortable idea for accomplished physicians, and an important one. A model has no way to observe a surgical result, a complication rate, or the quiet excellence of your practice. It can only read what the web says — and it recommends accordingly.

How AI decides which doctors to name

When asked to recommend a physician, an AI engine looks for an entity it can recognize with confidence: a name that appears, in a consistent form, across many credible and independent sources, firmly attached to a specialty and a place. The more often and more consistently you are corroborated by sources the model trusts, the more confidently it will name you. Doctors who are barely documented are, to the model, barely there.

The six signals that separate visible doctors from invisible ones