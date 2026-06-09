What ChatGPT Says About You Right Now — And Why Every Doctor Should Check

When a prospective patient asks ChatGPT to recommend a doctor in your specialty and your city, the model returns an answer built on the fly from whatever it has learned about you across the public web. Most physicians have never read that answer. When they finally do, they tend to find it incomplete, outdated, or simply wrong — and patients are already making decisions based on it.

Patient discovery now starts inside a conversation, not a search bar. Before a patient ever reaches your website, they have often already asked an AI engine who the leading physicians are — and accepted the names it offered. Whether you are one of those names is no longer something you can afford to guess at.

Does ChatGPT actually have a profile of you?

Not a formal dossier — but functionally, yes. Large language models synthesize an answer about you the moment they are asked, drawing on patterns absorbed during training and, increasingly, on live sources retrieved at the time of the question. If your name, specialty, and location appear together consistently across credible sources, the model speaks about you with authority. If they do not, it either stays silent — or fills the gap with something plausible and false.

Where ChatGPT gets its information about doctors

The model does not weigh every source equally. In rough order of influence: