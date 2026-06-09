What ChatGPT Says About You Right Now — And Why Every Doctor Should Check

When a prospective patient asks ChatGPT to recommend a doctor in your specialty and your city, the model returns an answer built on the fly from whatever it has learned about you across the public web. Most physicians have never read that answer. When they finally do, they tend to find it incomplete, outdated, or simply wrong — and patients are already making decisions based on it.
Patient discovery now starts inside a conversation, not a search bar. Before a patient ever reaches your website, they have often already asked an AI engine who the leading physicians are — and accepted the names it offered. Whether you are one of those names is no longer something you can afford to guess at.
Does ChatGPT actually have a profile of you?
Not a formal dossier — but functionally, yes. Large language models synthesize an answer about you the moment they are asked, drawing on patterns absorbed during training and, increasingly, on live sources retrieved at the time of the question. If your name, specialty, and location appear together consistently across credible sources, the model speaks about you with authority. If they do not, it either stays silent — or fills the gap with something plausible and false.
Where ChatGPT gets its information about doctors
The model does not weigh every source equally. In rough order of influence:
Editorial coverage from recognized publishers
Independent, credible journalism carries the most weight — particularly from outlets indexed as trusted news sources. A surgeon described as a leader in their field by a verified news publisher reads very differently to a model than one who only describes themselves that way.
Your practice website and its structured data
What you publish about yourself, and how legibly it is marked up. Schema, clear entity references, and machine-readable credentials all signal to the model that what it is reading is reliable.
Professional directories and listings
Consistency here either reinforces or undermines the picture. Conflicting locations, specialties, or names across directories make the model less confident — and a less confident model says less, or says it wrong.
Review platforms and social profiles
Secondary but corroborating. They contribute to entity strength when consistent with the rest of the picture and dilute it when they contradict.
Knowledge bases — Wikipedia, Wikidata, Google Knowledge Graph
Treated by models as high-trust entity references. An entry that establishes who you are, where you practice, and what you are known for stabilizes how AI describes you across every platform.
The hierarchy is the point. A surgeon described as a leader in their field by a verified news publisher reads very differently to a model than one who only describes themselves that way.
The inaccuracies physicians find most often
- An outdated practice location or hospital affiliation
- A specialty that has been narrowed, broadened, or simply gotten wrong
- Signature procedures missing entirely
- Board certifications, fellowships, and honors absent from the answer
- Confusion with another physician who shares the name
- A competitor's reputation quietly attributed to the wrong doctor
Why patients trust the answer anyway
Patients do not see the seams. An AI answer arrives in fluent, confident prose — no visible ranking, no ads, no "sponsored" label, no sense that anything might be missing. It reads like counsel from a knowledgeable friend. That is precisely what makes an incomplete or inaccurate answer so costly: it is believed without question, and it is often the first and only list a patient consults.
"Reputation is now something machines read before patients do."
How to check your AI profile in five minutes
Ask the competitive query
Open ChatGPT and ask, "Who are the best [your specialty] in [your city]?" Note whether you appear at all.
Ask the branded query
Then ask, "Tell me about Dr. [your name] in [your city]." Read the answer closely for errors and omissions.
Repeat across engines
Run both prompts in Gemini and Perplexity. Each builds its answer differently and exposes different gaps in your AI footprint.
Document the gap
Write down everything that is missing, outdated, or wrong. That list is your starting position for everything that comes next.
What to do about what you find
You cannot edit the model directly. You influence its answer the same way that answer was formed in the first place — by strengthening the authoritative, consistent signals the model reads as evidence: editorial coverage from publishers it trusts, accurate structured data on your site, and a clean, corroborated presence across the web.
Complimentary AI Profile Audit
See exactly what AI says about you.
Haute MD will run a complimentary AI Profile Audit across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity — and show you precisely what each one tells your patients today.Request Your AI Profile Audit
Frequently asked questions
Does ChatGPT keep a profile of individual doctors?
Not a formal file, but functionally yes. When asked, the model assembles an answer from what it learned in training and what it can retrieve live. Well-attested physicians get confident answers; thinly documented ones get silence or error.
Why is the information ChatGPT gives about me wrong?
Inaccuracies come from thin, inconsistent, or outdated sources. When the web offers little, the model infers — often producing the wrong location, an old affiliation, or confusion with another doctor of the same name.
Can I correct what AI says about me?
Not directly. You influence the answer by strengthening the sources behind it: editorial coverage from recognized publishers, accurate structured data, and a consistent entity footprint.
How often does what AI says about a doctor change?
It shifts as training data and retrieved sources update. New coverage, corrected listings, and added structured data can move the answer over time.
Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.