How to Appear in Google AI Overviews as a Physician

Google AI Overviews are the AI-generated summaries that now sit above the traditional results for a large share of medical searches. To be named in one, a physician needs what Google's systems read as authority: independent editorial coverage, accurate structured data, a complete and consistent entity, and a presence in the Knowledge Graph.

For two decades, the goal was to rank. The goal now is to be cited — to be one of the sources the Overview draws on and the doctors it names. The two are not the same, and the gap between them is where a great many practices are quietly disappearing.

What are Google AI Overviews?

An AI Overview is a synthesized answer Google generates at the top of the results page, pulling from multiple sources and citing a handful of them. Ask "best dermatologist in Miami for acne scarring" or "is a deep plane facelift worth it," and the patient frequently receives a complete answer — often with names — before a single traditional link comes into view.

Why they matter more than your ranking

Because the Overview sits above the number-one result. It answers the question before the patient scrolls, and it shapes the shortlist they carry into their decision. A practice can rank on the first page and still be invisible, simply because it was not among the sources the Overview chose to trust. Ranking gets you into the library; being cited gets you read.

"Ranking gets you into the library; being cited gets you read."

What signals Google uses to feature a doctor

Medical content is classified as "Your Money or Your Life" — the category Google holds to its strictest standard, because the stakes for a wrong answer are high. Against that bar, the signals that matter most are: