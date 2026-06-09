Google AI Overviews are the AI-generated summaries that now sit above the traditional results for a large share of medical searches. To be named in one, a physician needs what Google's systems read as authority: independent editorial coverage, accurate structured data, a complete and consistent entity, and a presence in the Knowledge Graph.
For two decades, the goal was to rank. The goal now is to be cited — to be one of the sources the Overview draws on and the doctors it names. The two are not the same, and the gap between them is where a great many practices are quietly disappearing.
What are Google AI Overviews?
An AI Overview is a synthesized answer Google generates at the top of the results page, pulling from multiple sources and citing a handful of them. Ask "best dermatologist in Miami for acne scarring" or "is a deep plane facelift worth it," and the patient frequently receives a complete answer — often with names — before a single traditional link comes into view.
Why they matter more than your ranking
Because the Overview sits above the number-one result. It answers the question before the patient scrolls, and it shapes the shortlist they carry into their decision. A practice can rank on the first page and still be invisible, simply because it was not among the sources the Overview chose to trust. Ranking gets you into the library; being cited gets you read.
"Ranking gets you into the library; being cited gets you read."
What signals Google uses to feature a doctor
Medical content is classified as "Your Money or Your Life" — the category Google holds to its strictest standard, because the stakes for a wrong answer are high. Against that bar, the signals that matter most are:
E-E-A-T
Demonstrated experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trust — the framework Google's systems use to judge whether a source is safe to surface for health questions.
Corroborating authoritative sources
Independent, credible mentions that agree with one another. The more sources line up, the more confidently Google cites you.
Structured data
Physician and medical-organization schema that states your credentials, specialty, and location in machine-readable form.
Knowledge Graph presence
A recognized entity, so Google knows exactly who you are — not an ambiguous string of text.
Consistency
A name, specialty, and location that match everywhere they appear, online and in directories.
The role of editorial coverage and the Knowledge Graph
Of all the trust signals, independent editorial coverage from recognized publishers is among the most powerful — it is exactly the kind of corroboration Google's systems are built to reward for high-stakes topics. Paired with a Knowledge Graph entity, it moves you from "a name on a website" to "an established authority Google is confident citing." This is the foundation Haute MD builds on: editorial authority published on a platform indexed as a trusted Google News source since 2005.
How to position your practice to appear
Earn editorial coverage from credible publishers
Independent coverage from recognized outlets in your field is the single strongest corroborator Google's systems can read.
Implement physician and medical-organization schema
Add structured data across your site so Google can extract your credentials, specialty, and location without inference.
Establish and verify your Google Knowledge Panel
Move from "a name on a website" to a recognized entity Google is confident citing.
Reconcile your information everywhere it appears
Audit listings, directories, and profiles so your name, specialty, and location match exactly across the web.
Publish authoritative, well-sourced content
Answer the questions patients actually ask, with depth and citations — the kind of content Overviews quote from.
Complimentary AI Visibility Review
Find out if you appear in AI Overviews today.
Haute MD will run a complimentary AI Visibility Review — covering Google AI Overviews and the major AI engines — and map the signals standing between you and the answer.Request Your AI Visibility Review
Frequently asked questions
What are Google AI Overviews?
AI-generated summaries at the top of the results page that synthesize multiple sources into a direct answer and cite a few — answering the patient before they scroll to the traditional links.
Why do they matter more than rankings?
They sit above the number-one result. A patient often gets their answer and a shortlist from the Overview without scrolling. You can rank well and still be invisible if you are not a source it draws on.
What signals decide which doctors are featured?
E-E-A-T held to the highest medical standard, corroborating authoritative sources, structured data, a Knowledge Graph entity, and consistent practice information.
How can I position my practice to appear?
Earn editorial coverage, implement physician and medical-organization schema, establish a Knowledge Panel, keep your information consistent, and publish authoritative content.
Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.