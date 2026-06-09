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    The AI Visibility Audit: A Physician's 10-Minute Checkup

    Before you invest a dollar in visibility, find out exactly how the machines see you today.

    By Haute MD Editorial · June 2026 · 8 min read

    You can measure your own AI visibility in about ten minutes. This seven-point audit checks how the major AI engines, Google's AI Overviews, and your Knowledge Panel represent you right now — and reveals exactly where patients are losing sight of you.

    Run it honestly, write down what you find, and you will have something most physicians never acquire: a clear, evidence-based picture of your reputation as the machines understand it. Here is the checkup, step by step.

    01

    Search your name in ChatGPT

    Ask:"Tell me about Dr. [your name] in [your city]."

    What good looks like

    A confident, accurate summary with your correct specialty, location, signature procedures, and credentials.

    Red flag

    Vagueness, errors, or "I couldn't find information."

    02

    Search your specialty and city

    Ask:"Who are the best [your specialty] in [your city]?"

    What good looks like

    Your name appears, ideally near the top.

    Red flag

    A list of competitors that does not include you.

    03

    Repeat the prompts in Gemini and Perplexity

    Ask:"Each engine builds its answer from different sources, so your visibility can vary widely between them."

    What good looks like

    You appear consistently across all three.

    Red flag

    Present in one, absent in the others.

    04

    Check your Google AI Overview

    Ask:"Search relevant medical queries and watch the AI summary at the top of the page."

    What good looks like

    You are named or cited as a source.

    Red flag

    The Overview answers fully and never mentions you.

    05

    Check your Google Knowledge Panel

    Ask:"Search your name and look for the information box on the right of the results."

    What good looks like

    An accurate panel exists.

    Red flag

    No panel at all, or one with outdated or incorrect details.

    06

    Audit your editorial citations

    Ask:"Look for independent, credible coverage and mentions of your practice — not your own pages."

    What good looks like

    Recent coverage from recognized publishers.

    Red flag

    Only self-published material and directory listings.

    07

    Check consistency across the web

    Ask:"Confirm your name, specialty, and location match everywhere they appear."

    What good looks like

    A uniform profile.

    Red flag

    Conflicting addresses, specialties, or affiliations that confuse the machines.

    How to read your results

    If you appeared cleanly across every step, your authority signals are strong — protect and extend them. If you found gaps — absent from the lists, no Knowledge Panel, only self-published mentions — those gaps are precisely why AI engines hesitate to recommend you. The pattern of what is consistently missing or wrong is your roadmap.

    AI Visibility Checklist

    Get the full checklist, and your scores.

    Download the Haute MD AI Visibility Checklist, and we'll show you how your practice scores across every engine, with the exact signals to strengthen first.

    Download the AI Visibility Checklist

    Frequently asked questions

    How can a doctor check their AI visibility?

    Search your name and your specialty-plus-city in ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity; check Google AI Overviews; confirm you have an accurate Knowledge Panel; review your editorial citations; and verify consistency across the web. About ten minutes.

    What does it mean if I don't appear?

    Usually that your authority signals are thin or inconsistent — too little independent coverage, no recognized entity, missing structured data, or conflicting information. Engines won't confidently recommend a physician they can't clearly identify.

    Is checking my own name in ChatGPT reliable?

    It's a useful diagnostic, not a precise score. Answers vary by engine and over time, so look for patterns — what is consistently missing or wrong is what most needs attention.

    Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.

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    Be found where your best patients are looking.

    On the call: we show you your current AI visibility score, a sample editorial feature for your specialty, and confirm your founding rate.

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