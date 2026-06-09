The AI Visibility Audit: A Physician's 10-Minute Checkup

You can measure your own AI visibility in about ten minutes. This seven-point audit checks how the major AI engines, Google's AI Overviews, and your Knowledge Panel represent you right now — and reveals exactly where patients are losing sight of you.
Run it honestly, write down what you find, and you will have something most physicians never acquire: a clear, evidence-based picture of your reputation as the machines understand it. Here is the checkup, step by step.
Search your name in ChatGPT
Ask:"Tell me about Dr. [your name] in [your city]."
What good looks like
A confident, accurate summary with your correct specialty, location, signature procedures, and credentials.
Red flag
Vagueness, errors, or "I couldn't find information."
Search your specialty and city
Ask:"Who are the best [your specialty] in [your city]?"
What good looks like
Your name appears, ideally near the top.
Red flag
A list of competitors that does not include you.
Repeat the prompts in Gemini and Perplexity
Ask:"Each engine builds its answer from different sources, so your visibility can vary widely between them."
What good looks like
You appear consistently across all three.
Red flag
Present in one, absent in the others.
Check your Google AI Overview
Ask:"Search relevant medical queries and watch the AI summary at the top of the page."
What good looks like
You are named or cited as a source.
Red flag
The Overview answers fully and never mentions you.
Check your Google Knowledge Panel
Ask:"Search your name and look for the information box on the right of the results."
What good looks like
An accurate panel exists.
Red flag
No panel at all, or one with outdated or incorrect details.
Audit your editorial citations
Ask:"Look for independent, credible coverage and mentions of your practice — not your own pages."
What good looks like
Recent coverage from recognized publishers.
Red flag
Only self-published material and directory listings.
Check consistency across the web
Ask:"Confirm your name, specialty, and location match everywhere they appear."
What good looks like
A uniform profile.
Red flag
Conflicting addresses, specialties, or affiliations that confuse the machines.
How to read your results
If you appeared cleanly across every step, your authority signals are strong — protect and extend them. If you found gaps — absent from the lists, no Knowledge Panel, only self-published mentions — those gaps are precisely why AI engines hesitate to recommend you. The pattern of what is consistently missing or wrong is your roadmap.
AI Visibility Checklist
Get the full checklist, and your scores.
Download the Haute MD AI Visibility Checklist, and we'll show you how your practice scores across every engine, with the exact signals to strengthen first.Download the AI Visibility Checklist
Frequently asked questions
How can a doctor check their AI visibility?
Search your name and your specialty-plus-city in ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity; check Google AI Overviews; confirm you have an accurate Knowledge Panel; review your editorial citations; and verify consistency across the web. About ten minutes.
What does it mean if I don't appear?
Usually that your authority signals are thin or inconsistent — too little independent coverage, no recognized entity, missing structured data, or conflicting information. Engines won't confidently recommend a physician they can't clearly identify.
Is checking my own name in ChatGPT reliable?
It's a useful diagnostic, not a precise score. Answers vary by engine and over time, so look for patterns — what is consistently missing or wrong is what most needs attention.
Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.