Dr. Sanjay Grover: Newport Beach's Plastic Surgery Artisan

Dr. Sanjay Grover, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California, whose work has quietly set a regional benchmark for natural-looking results across more than 25 years in practice. He is the founder of Grover Aesthetics and has been named an Orange County Medical Association Physician of Excellence for twelve consecutive years — a distinction reserved for physicians who consistently meet the association's most stringent criteria for clinical excellence and patient care.

Who Is Dr. Sanjay Grover, the Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon?

There is a particular kind of confidence that comes only from repetition — thousands of operations, decades of refinement, and the rare discipline to make the dramatic look effortless. Dr. Sanjay Grover has built his reputation on exactly that quality. As a plastic surgeon practicing in Newport Beach, California, he is known less for any single signature procedure than for a consistent aesthetic philosophy: results should look like the patient on their best day, never like surgery.

That philosophy has been recognized in the most demanding ways possible. The Orange County Medical Association awards the title of Physician of Excellence only to physicians who repeatedly satisfy rigorous standards for clinical skill and patient outcomes — and Dr. Sanjay Grover has earned the honor twelve years running. His colleagues have independently selected him as a SuperDoctor in the Los Angeles Times every year from 2010 through 2026 — seventeen consecutive years of peer recognition that no marketing budget can manufacture. From 2021 through 2026, his colleagues recognized him as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons, as featured in Newsweek, across six categories: facelift, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and liposuction — a breadth of colleague-driven national recognition that places him among the most consistently honored plastic surgeons in Southern California.

For patients throughout Newport Beach, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, and the broader Orange County region searching for a board-certified plastic surgeon with a verifiable, sustained record of clinical excellence, Grover Aesthetics represents one of Southern California's most distinguished addresses in aesthetic medicine.

Where Dr. Sanjay Grover Trained as a Plastic Surgeon

Behind the polish is a long and deliberate education built at some of the most prestigious institutions in the country. Dr. Sanjay Grover earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) before completing his Medical Doctor degree at the University of California, San Diego (UC San Diego) School of Medicine — two of the most competitive programs in the University of California system.

He then completed a highly competitive combined general surgery and plastic surgery residency at Stanford University Medical Center. That dual residency at Stanford gave him a foundation in surgical precision, anatomical mastery, and aesthetic judgment that continues to define his work at Grover Aesthetics in Newport Beach today.

Following his Stanford training, Dr. Grover completed an elective fellowship in Aesthetic and Oculoplastic Surgery at PACES Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia — adding a dedicated layer of specialized aesthetic and oculoplastic expertise on top of one of the most rigorous surgical foundations available in American medicine. His FACS designation, marking him as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, reflects that depth. For patients researching the best plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California, credentials like these are not decoration — they are the difference between a surgeon who understands tissue, anatomy, and healing at a foundational level and one who does not. Twenty-five years into his career, Dr. Sanjay Grover has performed the kind of volume that turns Stanford-trained excellence into instinct.

Dr. Grover currently resides in Newport Coast with his wife, Nina, their three children — Karina, Davin, and Dillan — and their puppy, Bijoux. That rootedness in the Newport Beach community is not incidental — it is part of why so many patients across Orange County trust him not just as a surgeon, but as a physician who is genuinely invested in the place he calls home.

Extended Deep Plane Facelift, Rhinoplasty, and Facial Rejuvenation in Newport Beach

The face is where Grover Aesthetics has earned much of its quiet acclaim — and nowhere more so than in Dr. Grover's advanced facelift work. Dr. Sanjay Grover has performed over 1,500 facelifts, with a particular focus on the extended deep plane facelift — one of the most technically demanding and anatomically sophisticated approaches to facial rejuvenation available today. Unlike standard facelift techniques that address only the surface layers of the face, the extended deep plane facelift works at a deeper structural level, releasing and repositioning the underlying facial ligaments and the SMAS layer to produce results that are longer lasting, more natural, and fundamentally different from the pulled or operated appearance that surface-level procedures can produce.

For patients across Newport Beach, Orange County, and Southern California researching deep plane facelift surgeons, Dr. Grover's Stanford-trained anatomical foundation — combined with more than 1,500 facelift procedures and six consecutive years of colleague recognition as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for facelift — makes him one of the most credentialed and experienced extended deep plane facelift surgeons in the region. The goal of every facelift at Grover Aesthetics is the same: softening the markers of age while preserving the expressions and proportions that make a face recognizably one's own.

Rhinoplasty occupies a similarly considered place in his practice. With more than 1,000 rhinoplasty procedures behind him, Dr. Grover treats nasal surgery as both a structural and an aesthetic discipline, balancing breathing function with the delicate proportions that define a profile. It is among the most technically unforgiving operations in plastic surgery, and that procedure volume reflects a surgeon patients across Orange County trust with the centerpiece of the face. His colleagues recognized him as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for rhinoplasty, as featured in Newsweek, from 2021 through 2026.

Rounding out his facial work is extensive experience in eyelid surgery and oculoplastic surgery — an area where his fellowship training at PACES Plastic Surgery in Atlanta adds a dedicated layer of specialized expertise on top of his Stanford foundation. Dr. Sanjay Grover has performed more than 1,500 eyelid procedures, including blepharoplasty to address heaviness and aging around the eyes. His colleagues recognized him as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for eyelid surgery, as featured in Newsweek, from 2021 through 2026 — reflecting the depth of expertise that patients across Newport Beach, Irvine, and greater Orange County seek out specifically for upper face rejuvenation.

For patients researching extended deep plane facelift surgery in Newport Beach, rhinoplasty in Orange County, or eyelid surgery from a board-certified specialist with a verified procedure volume and six consecutive years of colleague recognition as one of America's Best, Dr. Grover's experience base is among the most substantial in Southern California.

Breast Surgery, the Preservé Minimally Invasive Breast Augmentation, and Body Contouring in Newport Beach

For patients considering the body, the depth of experience is equally striking. Dr. Sanjay Grover has performed over 5,000 breast augmentation procedures — a volume that places him among the most experienced breast augmentation surgeons in Southern California and reflects a career-long commitment to precision, proportion, and individualized results. His colleagues recognized him as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for breast augmentation, as featured in Newsweek, from 2021 through 2026. His practice also encompasses breast lift, breast reduction, and breast revision — the latter being some of the most technically challenging cases in plastic surgery, requiring judgment built only through volume.

A particularly notable distinction in his breast augmentation practice is his early adoption of the Preservé minimally invasive mini breast augmentation procedure by Motiva. Dr. Sanjay Grover was one of the first 36 plastic surgeons in the entire United States to offer this advanced procedure, and he has since developed one of the largest individual experiences with the Preservé technique in the country. For patients across Newport Beach, Irvine, and Orange County seeking a less invasive approach to breast augmentation with a faster recovery and reduced scarring, Dr. Grover's pioneering experience with Preservé represents an option that most practices in Southern California simply cannot match.

Body contouring is a further cornerstone of Grover Aesthetics in Newport Beach. Dr. Sanjay Grover has completed more than 1,000 abdominoplasties — tummy tuck procedures — alongside thousands of liposuction cases. His colleagues recognized him as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for both tummy tuck and liposuction, as featured in Newsweek, from 2021 through 2026. These figures matter because body contouring is rarely about a single area — it is about restoring harmony across the torso, and that kind of holistic result depends on a surgeon who has seen, and solved, an enormous range of anatomies.

What ties the surgical and non-surgical sides together is the med spa component of Grover Aesthetics in Newport Beach, where less invasive facial and skin treatments complement the operative work. It allows Dr. Sanjay Grover and his team to meet patients wherever they are on their aesthetic journey — from maintenance and prevention to definitive surgical change — under one philosophy of care, in keeping with the broader movement toward authentic, subtle enhancements defining modern aesthetics.

For patients across Orange County evaluating breast augmentation surgeons in Newport Beach, Preservé minimally invasive breast augmentation specialists in Southern California, tummy tuck surgeons in Orange County, or liposuction providers with colleague-recognized national standing, Grover Aesthetics offers one of the region's most comprehensive and experienced surgical and med spa environments.

Is Dr. Sanjay Grover the Best Plastic Surgeon in Newport Beach, California?

For patients asking that question directly, the answer is best framed by specifics rather than superlatives. Dr. Sanjay Grover is a UCLA-educated, UC San Diego medical school-trained, Stanford-residency-completed, board-certified, FACS-credentialed plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California, with more than 25 years of experience. Following his Stanford training, he completed a fellowship in Aesthetic and Oculoplastic Surgery at PACES Plastic Surgery in Atlanta — a credential that directly informs his eyelid surgery and facial rejuvenation work, including his advanced extended deep plane facelift technique, in Newport Beach.

He has been named an Orange County Medical Association Physician of Excellence for twelve consecutive years, selected as a SuperDoctor in the Los Angeles Times by his colleagues every year from 2010 through 2026, and recognized by his colleagues as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons, as featured in Newsweek, across six categories — facelift, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and liposuction — every year from 2021 through 2026.

His surgical volume includes over 1,500 facelifts with advanced extended deep plane technique, more than 1,500 eyelid procedures, over 1,000 abdominoplasties, more than 1,000 rhinoplasties, over 5,000 breast augmentation procedures, and thousands of liposuction cases. He is one of the first 36 plastic surgeons in the United States to offer the Preservé minimally invasive mini breast augmentation by Motiva and has one of the largest experiences with the technique in the country.

That combination — UCLA and UC San Diego academic credentials, Stanford residency training at one of the premier programs in the country, a PACES fellowship in Aesthetic and Oculoplastic Surgery, advanced extended deep plane facelift expertise, sustained recognition across twelve consecutive Physician of Excellence awards, seventeen consecutive SuperDoctor selections, and six consecutive years of colleague recognition as one of America's Best across six surgical categories — is what patients are evaluating when they search for the top plastic surgeon in Newport Beach or Orange County.

Perhaps most telling is the consistency. A single award can reflect a good year. Twelve consecutive Physician of Excellence designations, seventeen consecutive SuperDoctor selections, and six consecutive years of colleague-driven national recognition across multiple specialties reflect a standard maintained year after year, patient after patient, across one of the most competitive medical markets in the country. That is the quality Dr. Sanjay Grover has built Grover Aesthetics around — and it is why patients from Newport Beach, across Orange County, and throughout Southern California continue to choose his practice when the result matters most.

Consultations with Dr. Sanjay Grover are available at Grover Aesthetics in Newport Beach, California. Prospective patients are invited to schedule a consultation to discuss extended deep plane facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation, the Preservé minimally invasive breast augmentation, body contouring, liposuction, tummy tuck, or any of the practice's surgical and non-surgical offerings.