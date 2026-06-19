Dr. Ajani Nugent — Double Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon & ENT at Nugent Plastic Surgery in Manhattan and Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York City.

Dr. Ajani Nugent, MD, is a double board-certified plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist practicing in Manhattan and Brooklyn, New York City, and the founder of Nugent Plastic Surgery. One of the few surgeons in New York City certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, he pairs a deep command of facial anatomy with full-body surgical expertise. Dr. Ajani Nugent serves as Division Chief of Plastic Surgery at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn and specializes in the SMAS facelift, Renuvion neck contouring, breast surgery, body contouring, and DIEP flap reconstruction — a breadth of capability that places him among the most comprehensively trained plastic surgeons practicing in New York City today.

For anyone across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, Connecticut, or anywhere in the United States searching for a double board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City, a facelift specialist in Manhattan with ENT anatomical training, a DIEP flap reconstruction surgeon in Brooklyn, or a breast and body surgery expert affiliated with a major New York City hospital, Dr. Ajani Nugent and Nugent Plastic Surgery represent a standard of dual-specialty expertise that is genuinely rare — not just in New York City, but nationwide.

The Dual-Specialty Training Behind New York City Surgeon Dr. Ajani Nugent

Dr. Ajani Nugent's defining credential is the rare combination of two distinct surgical specialties. He completed his undergraduate studies and medical degree at the University of South Florida, followed by a residency in otolaryngology — head and neck surgery at Emory University School of Medicine, and then a fellowship in plastic surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. That sequence gave him both a structural command of the head and neck and the full-body aesthetic training of a plastic surgeon — a dual fluency almost no other surgeon practicing in Manhattan or Brooklyn possesses.

His certifications reflect that dual path. Dr. Nugent is a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, making him one of the few full-body plastic surgeons in Manhattan who is also board certified in ENT. He was also elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society — a distinction reserved for physicians who graduate at the very top of their class.

His professional standing is reinforced by his memberships. Dr. Ajani Nugent belongs to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the New York Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the American Society of Head and Neck Surgeons. With nearly a decade of experience since completing his training, he has built a New York City practice — with locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn — around a single guiding principle: subtle, safe, and dignified improvement.

For patients across New York City evaluating plastic surgeons in Manhattan or Brooklyn, that combination of Emory ENT residency, University of Miami plastic surgery fellowship, double board certification, and Alpha Omega Alpha academic distinction represents one of the most rigorous training credentials available at any cosmetic or reconstructive practice in the city.

What Does Double Board Certification Mean for Dr. Ajani Nugent's Patients?

Double board certification means Dr. Ajani Nugent brings two complementary specialties to a single procedure. His otolaryngology residency at Emory University gave him an intimate, structural understanding of facial and head-and-neck anatomy that most plastic surgeons in New York City never develop, while his plastic surgery fellowship at the University of Miami added comprehensive aesthetic and reconstructive training of the face, breast, and body. The result is a surgeon equally comfortable with delicate facial work in Manhattan and full-body procedures at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn.

For patients, that translates into a distinctive advantage. On the face, Dr. Nugent's anatomical command informs advanced rejuvenation techniques such as the SMAS facelift — which repositions the deeper structural layer of the face rather than simply tightening skin — and minimally invasive Renuvion neck contouring, two of the most sought-after facial procedures among patients across Manhattan and the broader New York City area. On the body, the same precision underpins his breast and body work. As he puts it, his responsibility is not only to get a patient to their aesthetic destination, but to ensure it is done safely — a philosophy that anchors his New York City practice and differentiates his approach from surgeons with more narrowly focused training.

For patients across the Upper East Side, Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the New York City metro area researching SMAS facelift surgeons in Manhattan, Renuvion neck contouring in New York City, or double board-certified facial plastic surgeons with ENT anatomical expertise, Dr. Nugent's dual-specialty credential is the foundation of everything his practice delivers.

From Facelifts to Breast Reconstruction: What Dr. Ajani Nugent Offers in New York City

Dr. Ajani Nugent offers a comprehensive range of facial, breast, and body procedures at Nugent Plastic Surgery in Manhattan and through his hospital-based practice at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn. His facial work includes the SMAS facelift, neck lift, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, and Renuvion neck contouring — reflecting the deep facial expertise of his ENT background — while his breast surgery spans augmentation, lift, reduction, reconstruction, and complex breast revision, as well as chest masculinization.

On the body, Dr. Nugent performs liposuction, tummy tuck, arm lift, buttock refinement, and labiaplasty, complemented by minimally invasive options including Botox, facial fillers, and cellulite reduction. A particular distinction is his microvascular and reconstructive capability, including DIEP flap breast reconstruction — an advanced microsurgical technique that rebuilds the breast using a patient's own tissue, available at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn and among the most complex procedures in all of plastic surgery.

This breadth — from cosmetic rhinoplasty in Manhattan to DIEP flap reconstruction in Brooklyn — is what makes Nugent Plastic Surgery one of the most comprehensive plastic surgery destinations in New York City. For patients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, and Connecticut searching for a single surgeon capable of addressing both cosmetic refinement and complex reconstruction, Dr. Nugent's dual-specialty training and hospital leadership make him one of the very few surgeons in New York City who can genuinely offer both.

Dr. Ajani Nugent's Leadership at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn

Beyond his Manhattan practice at 9 East 62nd Street, Dr. Ajani Nugent holds a significant institutional leadership role as Division Chief of Plastic Surgery at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn. There, he developed a robust aesthetic and reconstructive service focused on breast and body procedures and has personally performed hundreds of breast procedures — including complex revision surgeries that demand the highest level of technical precision.

His most notable institutional contribution at Wyckoff is structural. Dr. Nugent founded the hospital's microvascular surgery service, making Wyckoff one of the few centers in Brooklyn to offer DIEP flap reconstruction and other advanced microvascular procedures — a development that has expanded access to the gold standard of breast reconstruction for patients across Brooklyn and the broader New York City area. Earlier in his career, he served on faculty at the University of Miami, where he directed the institution's Gender Affirmation program, and he has worked as a key opinion leader consultant in the facial aesthetic field, offering expert guidance on emerging non-surgical technologies.

For patients across New York City evaluating plastic surgeons in Brooklyn or Manhattan, that blend of hospital leadership, academic faculty experience, and private aesthetic practice signals a surgeon trusted at the institutional level — not merely in a consultation room.

Where to Find Dr. Ajani Nugent in New York City

For patients seeking a surgeon whose double board certification gives him a rare command of both facial and full-body procedures, Dr. Ajani Nugent welcomes patients at Nugent Plastic Surgery, located at 9 East 62nd Street in Manhattan — convenient to the Upper East Side, Midtown, and accessible from across New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, and Connecticut — with hospital-based surgical care at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn.

A double board-certified plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist, the Division Chief of Plastic Surgery at Wyckoff Hospital, and a surgeon who has performed hundreds of breast procedures and founded Brooklyn's microvascular surgery service, Dr. Nugent offers a combination of credentials that very few surgeons practicing in New York City can match. Those considering a facelift, SMAS facelift, Renuvion neck contouring, rhinoplasty, breast surgery, body contouring, DIEP flap reconstruction, or any cosmetic or reconstructive procedure are invited to schedule a consultation — in person at 9 East 62nd Street in Manhattan or virtually for patients traveling from outside the New York City area — and experience an approach defined by subtle, safe, and dignified results.