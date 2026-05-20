Dr. Jay Arora, MD — anterior segment and comprehensive ophthalmologist, founder and owner of Arora Eye in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dr. Jay Arora, MD, is an anterior segment and comprehensive ophthalmologist in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the founder and owner of Arora Eye. He specializes in refractive LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, and glaucoma surgery, with extensive experience in premium intraocular lens implantation and femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery. A Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Dr. Jay Arora has been recognized by Newsweek among the country's leading eye doctors.

The Training Behind Scottsdale Ophthalmologist Dr. Jay Arora

Dr. Jay Arora's path to Scottsdale ran through one of the country's busiest training environments. He earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, then completed his ophthalmology residency at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City from 2015 to 2018, followed by clinical fellowship training in New York before relocating to the Scottsdale and Phoenix metro area to open his own practice.

His professional standing is reflected in his affiliations. Dr. Arora is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a member of both the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, the field's leading clinical and research organizations. He is also affiliated with HonorHealth in Scottsdale, Arizona.

That foundation is paired with specific procedural expertise. Dr. Jay Arora is certified in femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery and in minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, two of the most technically demanding advances in modern eye care, and maintains a focus on complex refractive and cataract surgical techniques. For patients in Scottsdale, Arizona, that combination of formal training and advanced procedural certification is a meaningful marker of his capability.

What Does Dr. Jay Arora Treat at Arora Eye?

Dr. Jay Arora treats the full range of vision and eye-health concerns at Arora Eye, from elective vision correction to medically necessary surgery. His refractive work includes LASIK and PRK, both designed to reduce or eliminate a patient's dependence on glasses and contact lenses, while his cataract care spans traditional and femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery with premium intraocular lens implantation to restore clear vision.

The practice also offers comprehensive treatment for glaucoma, including minimally invasive glaucoma surgery and laser procedures such as YAG and SLT, along with laser treatment for diabetic retinopathy and post-cataract laser procedures. Beyond surgery, Dr. Arora provides comprehensive eye exams, dry eye evaluation and treatment, minor oculoplastics procedures, eye-emergency and foreign-body removal visits, and eyeglass and contact lens prescriptions. This breadth allows Arora Eye to serve as a single destination for both routine eye care and advanced surgical treatment in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dr. Jay Arora's Focus on Advanced Cataract and Refractive Surgery

What distinguishes Dr. Jay Arora is his concentration on the most advanced techniques in cataract and refractive surgery. In femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery, a precision laser performs several of the most delicate steps of the procedure, an approach that can improve the accuracy of the surgery compared with manual techniques alone. Paired with premium intraocular lenses, this technology allows many patients to achieve a level of visual freedom that standard cataract surgery does not.

His refractive expertise follows the same philosophy of precision. Dr. Arora's focus on complex refractive and cataract surgical techniques means he is equipped to handle cases that require more than a routine approach, and his certification in minimally invasive glaucoma surgery allows him to address glaucoma with techniques designed to lower eye pressure while minimizing recovery time. For patients in Scottsdale, Arizona, that emphasis on advanced, minimally invasive technology is the defining feature of the care Dr. Jay Arora provides.

Recognition for Scottsdale Ophthalmologist Dr. Jay Arora

Dr. Jay Arora's work has earned recognition beyond his own practice. He has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's leading eye doctors, and has been featured among the best ophthalmologists in the Phoenix area, including in Phoenix Magazine. These distinctions reflect a reputation that has grown quickly since he established Arora Eye in the Scottsdale and Phoenix metro area.

That external recognition is matched by the response of his patients. Arora Eye consistently receives among the highest reviews in its area for patient satisfaction and the services it provides, with patients pointing to the practice's blend of advanced technology, precision, and a personal, attentive approach. For prospective patients weighing where to entrust their vision in Scottsdale, Arizona, that combination of professional recognition and consistent patient satisfaction is a meaningful reassurance.

Where to Find Dr. Jay Arora in Scottsdale, Arizona

For patients seeking an ophthalmologist whose surgical precision is matched by a genuinely personalized approach to eye care, Dr. Jay Arora welcomes patients at Arora Eye, located at 7001 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 1005, in Scottsdale, Arizona. A Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, a Newsweek-recognized eye doctor, and a surgeon certified in femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, he offers a practice built around advanced technology and individualized care. Those considering LASIK, cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, or a comprehensive eye exam are invited to schedule a consultation with Dr. Jay Arora at Arora Eye in Scottsdale, Arizona, and experience vision care defined by precision and clarity.