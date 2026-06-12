Darrick Antell, MD is a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City with more than 25 years in practice, distinguished as one of a small number of American plastic surgeons to hold both a medical degree and a dental degree. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an official spokesperson for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, he has built an internationally recognized Manhattan practice on a single, disciplined idea — that the most beautiful work is the work no one can name. As he puts it, plastic surgery should whisper, not scream.

What Makes Dr. Darrick Antell One of the Best Plastic Surgeons in New York City

For patients searching for the best plastic surgeon in New York City, the question is rarely about technique alone — it is about judgment, restraint, and a track record that can be verified rather than merely advertised. Dr. Darrick Antell answers all three. He is one of only a handful of board-certified plastic surgeons in the entire country who hold dual degrees as both a medical doctor and a doctor of dental medicine — a rare combination that gives him an unusually intimate command of facial anatomy and the meticulous, millimeter-level precision that dentistry demands.

His credibility is also a matter of public record. Dr. Antell has been repeatedly named a Top Doctor by Vogue, Town & Country, Harper's Bazaar, and New York Magazine, and he has earned recognition in Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare. Perhaps most strikingly, he is widely credited with having operated on more sets of identical twins than any other plastic surgeon in the world — a distinction that speaks to the trust he commands among the most discerning patients, who quite literally bring their mirror images to his New York City practice.

For patients in Manhattan, throughout the five boroughs, and traveling from across the country and abroad, Dr. Antell's practice represents a rare convergence of academic credentialing, published research, and a refined aesthetic philosophy that prioritizes natural, undetectable results above all else.

Dr. Darrick Antell appearing as a national media expert on plastic surgery and facial aesthetics.

The Training Behind a Trusted Manhattan Plastic Surgeon

A recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship, Dr. Darrick Antell earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo, now the University of Toledo College of Medicine, after first completing a Doctor of Dental Medicine at the Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at Stanford University Medical Center and his specialized residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the New York Hospital–Cornell Medical Center — two of the most rigorous training environments in American medicine.

That foundation has been recognized repeatedly by his peers. Dr. Antell is a Fellow of the Jacques W. Maliniac Circle of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a recipient of the President's Citizenship Award from the Medical Society of the State of New York, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons — the credential reflected in the formal name of his practice, Darrick E. Antell M.D., F.A.C.S. His landmark research on the effects of sun, stress, and smoking on aging in identical twins was honored with a place in the Smithsonian's Human Genome exhibit, displayed alongside the work of Nobel laureates James Watson and Francis Crick.

For patients evaluating board-certified plastic surgeons in New York City, that research distinction matters. It signals a surgeon whose understanding of how the face ages — and how surgery interacts with that process over time — is grounded in published science, not opinion.

Left to right: Dr. Antell's published twin study; the Smithsonian's display of his research in The Human Genome Exhibit; Dr. Antell at age 4 examining his Aunt Annette.

Facelift Surgery, Deep Plane Facelift, Eyelid Surgery, and Rhinoplasty in New York City

Facial rejuvenation is the heart of Dr. Antell's reputation, and it is where his dual training in medicine and dentistry pays its clearest dividends. His approach to facelift surgery in Manhattan is built on a deep structural understanding of how a face ages over decades — knowledge sharpened by his published comparisons of full-incision and short-scar facelift techniques studied across multiple sets of identical twins, a body of research almost no other plastic surgeon in New York City can claim. With his multiple degrees, research publications, and decades of experience, there are few surgeons practicing in New York City with as thorough an understanding of deep plane facelift techniques — an approach that addresses the deeper structural layers of the face to produce natural, long-lasting rejuvenation that surface-level procedures cannot replicate.

The same philosophy governs the more delicate procedures of the upper face. In eyelid surgery, or blepharoplasty, Dr. Antell works to restore an awake, rested appearance without erasing the character of the eyes — a balance that separates refined work from the overdone. His rhinoplasty results in New York City are similarly understated, designed to harmonize the nose with the chin and surrounding features rather than impose a single fashionable shape. Across all these procedures, the goal is continuity with the patient's own face, not a departure from it.

For patients specifically researching facelift surgery in Manhattan, deep plane facelift in New York City, eyelid surgery, or rhinoplasty from a board-certified specialist with verifiable research credentials, Dr. Antell's practice is among the most distinguished addresses in the country.

Breast Augmentation, Body Contouring, and Liposuction in Manhattan

As a fully trained board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Antell's expertise extends well beyond the face to the cosmetic rejuvenation of the breast and body, where proportion is everything. In breast augmentation, breast lift, and breast reduction, he treats each case as an exercise in individual anatomy rather than a standard template — calibrating size and shape to a patient's frame so that the result reads as natural rather than installed. The same sensibility informs his work in body contouring and liposuction in New York City, where the aim is a silhouette that looks earned rather than engineered.

Patients who choose Dr. Darrick Antell for these procedures are typically seeking refinement over transformation, and his quarter-century in practice has given him an extensive command of how the body changes across the stages of adult life. That experience is part of why his Manhattan plastic surgery practice continues to draw patients from across the country and abroad, including the celebrities, executives, and public figures for whom discretion and naturalness are non-negotiable.

Why Dr. Darrick Antell Believes Plastic Surgery Should Whisper, Not Scream

If a single line captures the work, it is the surgeon's own: plastic surgery should whisper, not scream. For Dr. Antell, the measure of a successful procedure is not how much it announces itself but how little — the friend who says you look well-rested rather than the friend who asks what you had done. It is a standard that requires the confidence to do less, and it is the through-line connecting his facial, breast, and body work alike.

That restraint is not a marketing posture. It is the natural consequence of his training and research. Decades spent studying how twins age differently, and how the structures of the face respond to surgery over time, have left Dr. Antell with a profound respect for proportion, balance, and the individuality of every patient. The result is a body of work that, at its best, is invisible as work — and unmistakable as the patient, simply more themselves.

For those exploring plastic surgery in New York City, a consultation at Darrick E. Antell M.D., F.A.C.S. offers a rare combination of credentials, research, and aesthetic philosophy under one roof. Dr. Darrick Antell continues to welcome patients to his private Manhattan practice, where prospective patients are invited to schedule a consultation in person or a virtual consultation for out-of-town patients, and discuss how a thoughtful, understated approach to facelift surgery, deep plane facelift, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, breast surgery, or body contouring in New York City might be tailored to them.