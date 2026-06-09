When an AI engine has incomplete or conflicting information about your practice, it does not leave a blank — it fills the gap with its best guess. The result is confident, fluent, and sometimes wrong: an old address, a specialty you left behind years ago, procedures you no longer offer, even another physician's reputation attached to your name. And the patient reading it has no way to tell the answer is mistaken.

This is not rare, and it is not harmless. An inaccurate AI answer quietly reroutes patients before they ever reach you.

Why AI invents details about your practice

Language models are built to produce a fluent, complete answer. When the sources are thin or contradictory, the model does not say "I'm not sure" — it interpolates, generating the most statistically plausible detail to fill the gap. For a well-documented physician, those guesses are usually right. For a thinly documented one, they are often wrong, and the model states them with the same confidence either way.

The errors physicians find most often

Incorrect or outdated practice locations

A specialty that is wrong, narrowed, or broadened

Signature procedures missing entirely

Outdated hospital or group affiliations you have since left

Confusion with another doctor who shares your name or city

A competitor's accomplishments quietly credited to you, or yours to them

Why these errors cost you patients

A patient sent to a former address, told you do not perform a procedure you specialize in, or shown a competitor in your place will simply move on — and you will never know it happened. Unlike a bad review, an AI error is invisible to you and persuasive to the patient. It is silent attrition.

How to improve accuracy

You cannot edit the model directly, but you can correct what it reads. Reconcile your listings so they agree; fix and complete your structured data; publish accurate, current information on your own site; earn corroborating editorial coverage from credible sources; and claim and correct your Google Knowledge Panel. As the inputs improve and are re-indexed, the answers follow.

Make sure AI gets you right Haute MD helps physicians strengthen the authority signals that AI engines read — so the answer patients see is accurate, current, and complete. Strengthen your authority signals

Frequently asked questions

Why does AI make up information about doctors? Models are designed to give a fluent, complete answer. When the available sources are thin or conflicting, the model fills the gap with its most plausible guess, which can be wrong. Can I get AI to correct false information about my practice? Not directly. You correct the sources it learns from — listings, structured data, your website, editorial coverage, and your Knowledge Panel — and the answers update over time. How do I know if AI has wrong information about me? Ask ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity about yourself by name, specialty, and city, and compare their answers against the facts. Note every error and omission.

Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.