ChatGPT gets the attention, but it is one of at least five AI engines now shaping how patients find physicians — each drawing on different sources, and each capable of recommending you or overlooking you. Optimizing for one while ignoring the rest leaves most of your visibility on the table.

The good news: they reward the same foundation. Build authority correctly once, and you appear across all of them.

ChatGPT

The default first stop for many patients. It answers from a blend of training data and live web retrieval, and its enormous reach makes it the engine most likely to shape a patient's initial shortlist.

Google Gemini

Woven through Google's ecosystem and closely tied to AI Overviews. It leans heavily on the Google Knowledge Graph and Google's established trust signals, which means entity recognition and editorial authority matter especially here.

Perplexity

An answer engine that displays its sources prominently, favored by research-minded patients who want to see where an answer came from. It rewards well-cited, authoritative content — being referenced by credible sources is the path in.

Claude

Used widely inside and beyond the workplace, and increasingly for everyday research. It favors clear, well-structured, trustworthy sources, which rewards practices with clean information and genuine authority.

Microsoft Copilot

Built into Windows, Edge, and Office, Copilot reaches patients through the tools they already use every day and draws on the Bing index. Easy to overlook, and quietly influential.

What they all have in common

Every one of these engines rewards the same core foundation: a consistent, recognized entity; authoritative editorial coverage; and clean structured data. The strategy is not five strategies — it is one foundation, built well, that surfaces everywhere.

Be visible on every engine, not just one Haute MD builds the single authority foundation that makes physicians visible across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Copilot. Build visibility across every AI platform

Frequently asked questions

Which AI engine do patients use most to find doctors? ChatGPT has the broadest reach today, but Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Copilot all carry meaningful and growing share. Patients increasingly use whichever is built into the tools they already have. Do I need a different strategy for each AI platform? No. They reward the same foundation — a consistent entity, editorial authority, and structured data. Build that once and you appear across all of them. Does appearing on ChatGPT mean I appear on the others? Not necessarily. Each engine draws on different sources, so visibility can vary. A complete authority foundation is what closes the gaps between them.

Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.