When you ask an AI engine to recommend a doctor, the recommendation does not come from an opinion — it comes from a weighing of signals. The model assembles the physicians it can identify with confidence and corroborate across trusted sources, then surfaces those whose authority is clearest. Understanding the signals it weighs is the whole game.

Entity recognition comes first

Before anything else, the model must recognize you as a distinct, identifiable entity — your name, attached consistently to a specialty and a place. A physician the model cannot confidently identify cannot be recommended, no matter how skilled. Recognition is the gate everything else passes through.

Authority signals

Once you are recognized, the model weighs how authoritative you are: independent editorial coverage, mentions from recognized publishers, and presence in the Knowledge Graph. These are the signals that separate an established authority from a name that merely exists.

Reputation and citation signals

Breadth matters. Being referenced across many credible, independent sources tells the model your standing is real and corroborated — not a single self-published claim repeated in one place. The more independent sources that agree, the more confident the recommendation.

Consistency across the web

Conflicting information erodes confidence. When your name, specialty, location, and credentials match everywhere they appear, the model trusts the picture; when they contradict each other, it hesitates. Consistency is quiet, and decisive.

Why no single signal is enough

No one factor carries the day. A recommendation reflects convergence — a complete, consistent, corroborated picture across recognition, authority, reputation, and consistency. The physicians AI names are simply the ones whose signals all point the same way.

Build every signal AI weighs Haute MD builds the full set of signals AI engines evaluate — recognition, authority, reputation, and consistency — on a foundation of genuine editorial coverage. Build your AI authority

Frequently asked questions

How does AI choose which doctor to recommend? It weighs signals: entity recognition, authority (editorial coverage and Knowledge Graph presence), breadth of credible citations, and consistency across the web. It surfaces the physicians whose signals converge. Can I influence which doctors AI recommends? You can influence whether you are among them by strengthening your own signals — recognition, authority, reputation, and consistency. You cannot directly edit the model. What's the most important signal for AI recommendations? Entity recognition is the gate, but authority — especially independent editorial coverage — is what most separates recommended physicians from merely recognized ones.

Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.