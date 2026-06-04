Dr. Mimi Yeung: The NYC Dentist Redefining Faces Through Airway, Breathing & Jaw Development

Dr. Mimi Yeung isn''t just straightening teeth. She is redefining what dentistry can do — and why the way you breathe may be the most important factor shaping your face, your sleep, and your long-term health.

Most patients think of the dentist as routine: a cleaning, a check, perhaps a filling. Orthodontics is typically framed as cosmetic — straighter teeth, a better smile. But few of us think of the face as a living structure, still being shaped by invisible forces every day. Dr. Mimi Yeung, a New York–based airway-focused dentist, does.

Her practice sits at the frontier of airway health, facial development, and functional dentistry. Her core principle is simple but profound: the way we breathe, sleep, and hold our jaws does not merely affect our teeth — it shapes our faces, our health, and our quality of life, often from an earlier age than most people realize.

The Breath Beneath the Surface: How Breathing Shapes the Face

The link between breathing and facial structure sounds, at first, like a different discipline entirely — more developmental biology than dentistry. But this overlap is where Dr. Yeung''s most important work happens.

Q: Can you explain the connection between how we breathe and how our faces actually develop?

"How you breathe and sleep can actually influence how your face grows and develops. Breathing through your nose supports healthy jaw growth and balanced facial features. The nose filters, humidifies, and regulates airflow in a way that creates the right kind of pressure for the jaw and palate to develop properly. When that process is disrupted — when someone breathes primarily through their mouth, especially during childhood — you start to see the consequences in the bones themselves: narrower jaws, bite issues, longer facial patterns. The face, quite literally, grows differently."

Tongue position, palate width, and the relationship between the upper and lower jaw are influenced not only by genetics, but by function and habit — including something as small as whether a child breathes through the nose or mouth during the years when bones are still forming.

When Sleep Becomes a Structural Issue

Sleep — the body''s most restorative window — is also a critical period for airway health. Disruptions there reach far beyond tiredness.

Q: How does sleep factor into all of this?

"Poor sleep and airway problems can affect both facial structure and overall health. When the airway is compromised — too narrow, or soft tissue collapses during sleep — the body doesn''t get the quality of rest it needs. In children, this can interfere with growth hormone release, cognitive development, and behavior. In adults, it compounds into systemic health issues over time. What we see in the mouth and jaw is often a window into what''s happening in the airway, and the airway is a window into overall health."

For Dr. Yeung, this is not a secondary concern — it is the central philosophy of her practice. The mouth is a reflection of how the whole body is functioning.

The Face as a Living Structure

One of the most striking aspects of Dr. Yeung''s work is the way it reframes the face: not as a fixed, finished object, but as a structure that responds to the forces placed upon it. Bone is more adaptive than we were taught — and that adaptability becomes a clinical opportunity.

Q: What does treatment actually look like for patients dealing with these issues?

"Treatments like palatal expansion and bite correction aim to improve breathing while guiding more natural facial development. Expansion works by gently widening the palate over time — creating more room for the tongue to rest correctly, broadening the airway, and allowing the face to develop along a healthier trajectory. Bite correction addresses the relationship between the upper and lower jaw in ways that support both function and aesthetics. These are not purely cosmetic interventions — they are structural ones, with real consequences for how a patient breathes, sleeps, and feels every single day."

Beyond the Smile: Function, Health, and Quality of Life

There is a tendency to reduce all of this to aesthetics — to frame straight teeth and aligned jaws as matters of appearance. Dr. Yeung is patient with that framing, but clear about its limits.

Q: How do you want patients to think about what you do?

"The goal isn''t just a better smile — it''s better function, better health, and a better quality of life. When a patient can breathe freely through their nose, sleep soundly, and wake up rested, everything else improves: their energy, focus, mood, and long-term health. A beautiful smile is a wonderful outcome — but it''s a by-product of doing something much more fundamental correctly. When the airway is open, the jaw is aligned, and the face has developed the way it was designed to, the smile follows naturally."

It is a philosophy that places Dr. Yeung at a unique crossroads — between dentistry and medicine, between aesthetics and function, between the immediate and the long-term. In New York, where patients are discerning and expectations are high, she has built a practice around the conviction that people deserve to understand not just what is being done to their teeth, but why, and what it means for the rest of their health.

For Dr. Mimi Yeung, dentistry has never been about the surface. It has always been about what lies beneath — and what becomes possible when you treat the whole person, not just the teeth.

Originally published on HauteLiving.com — Haute Beauty. Read the original feature →