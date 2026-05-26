Asthma Awareness Month 2026: Dr. Purvi Parikh on 10 Essential Facts Every Patient Should Know

Asthma affects more than 24 million Americans, yet remains one of the most misunderstood and undertreated chronic conditions in the country. For Asthma Awareness Month 2026, New York City allergist and immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD, FACP, FACAAI of Allergy & Asthma Associates of Murray Hill shares the 10 facts every patient — and parent — should know to stay safe, in control, and ahead of flare-ups.

Why Is Asthma Awareness Month Important in 2026?

Approximately 10 Americans die from asthma every single day, and many had been told their disease was "mild" or "well-controlled." Asthma Awareness Month, observed each May, is a public health push led by the Allergy & Asthma Network and clinicians like Dr. Parikh to correct dangerous misconceptions, modernize treatment expectations, and remind patients that asthma is a lifelong inflammatory disease — not just an occasional cough.

10 Essential Asthma Facts From Dr. Purvi Parikh

1. Asthma Is Always a Serious Condition

Asthma severity ranges from mild to life-threatening, but it should never be dismissed. About 10 people in the U.S. die from asthma every day, and many had previously been told their symptoms were mild. Ongoing communication with a physician is essential even when symptoms feel infrequent.

2. Many People Are Not as Controlled as They Think

If you reach for a rescue inhaler more than twice a week (outside of exercise), have nighttime symptoms more than twice a month, or refill your inhaler more than twice a year, your asthma is likely not well-controlled and your treatment plan needs to be reassessed.

3. Asthma Is an Inflammatory Disease — Not Just Symptoms

Coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness are downstream signs of chronic airway inflammation. Because that inflammation is invisible, patients often stop their controller medication when they feel better — which is exactly when daily anti-inflammatory therapy is doing its job.

4. Asthma Can Affect Anyone, at Any Age

Asthma is not just a childhood disease. It can appear in adulthood, during pregnancy, or in response to allergens, infections, exercise, or occupational exposures. In children, viral illnesses like the flu and common cold are common triggers.

5. Asthma Is Lifelong and Can Change Over Time

Children rarely "outgrow" asthma. Symptoms may quiet down, but underlying airway sensitivity often remains and can return later in life — especially with hormonal changes, environmental exposures, or aging.

6. Exercise Is Safe — and Actually Beneficial

People with controlled asthma should not avoid physical activity. Regular exercise strengthens the lungs and cardiovascular system, and many Olympic and elite athletes compete successfully with asthma when their treatment plan, warm-up, and pre-treatment protocol are dialed in.

7. Asthma and Allergies Are Closely Connected

Roughly 70% of people with asthma also have allergies. Controlling allergens — pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mold — through avoidance, medication, or immunotherapy frequently improves asthma control at the same time.

8. Environmental Exposures Matter, Especially Early in Life

Secondhand smoke and air pollution exposure during pregnancy and childhood significantly raises lifetime asthma risk. A smoke-free home and car is one of the highest-impact preventive steps a family can take.

9. Asthma Medications Are Safe and Non-Addictive

Inhaled corticosteroids are not anabolic steroids and are not addictive. They are the cornerstone of asthma management because they reduce airway inflammation and prevent serious — sometimes fatal — attacks when used as prescribed.

10. Treatment Is Increasingly Personalized

Asthma is not one-size-fits-all. New biologic therapies target specific immune pathways for moderate-to-severe disease, offering more precise long-term control than was possible even five years ago.

Frequently Asked Questions About Asthma

How do I know if my asthma is actually under control?

Per Dr. Parikh, three quick red flags signal poor control: needing a rescue inhaler more than twice a week (outside of exercise), nighttime symptoms more than twice a month, or refilling a quick-relief inhaler more than twice a year. Any one of these warrants a treatment review.

Can adults develop asthma later in life?

Yes. Adult-onset asthma can be triggered by hormonal shifts, allergen or occupational exposures, respiratory infections, or pregnancy. It is just as serious as childhood-onset asthma and requires the same level of medical management.

Is it safe to exercise with asthma?

For most patients with well-controlled asthma, regular exercise is encouraged. With proper pre-treatment, warm-up, and cool-down, physical activity strengthens lung capacity and overall cardiovascular health. Patients should not exercise if their asthma is currently uncontrolled.

Are inhaled steroids dangerous for long-term use?

Inhaled corticosteroids are considered safe and are not addictive. They are the first-line controller therapy precisely because they reduce the chronic airway inflammation that drives life-threatening flare-ups.

When should I see an allergist or immunologist for my asthma?

If you have frequent symptoms, suspect allergic triggers, are using your rescue inhaler often, or have moderate-to-severe asthma that may benefit from biologic therapy, a board-certified allergist and immunologist like Dr. Parikh can build a personalized plan.

About Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD, FACP, FACAAI

Dr. Purvi Parikh is a board-certified allergist and immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading nonprofit patient education organization for individuals with allergies, asthma, and related conditions. She practices in New York City at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Murray Hill and is affiliated with the NYU School of Medicine, where she serves as a clinical educator and frequent national media expert on respiratory and immunologic health.

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