The Central Finding

Patients no longer start with Instagram. They start with AI.

For ten years, medical aesthetics marketing ran on one engine: Instagram before-and-after photos, dermatologist influencers, and Meta advertising that converted at scale. That engine has quietly died. Apple's ATT framework throttled targeting. Meta now restricts many procedure descriptions. TikTok cosmetic-surgery content is algorithmically suppressed. A generation of patients has moved from scrolling Instagram for provider recommendations to typing "best Botox alternative," "is Morpheus8 worth it," "Sculptra for Ozempic face," and "SkinCeuticals vs SkinMedica" into ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

The brands that surface first in those answers are the brands that get the consult, the treatment series, the product sale, and the lifetime patient. The brands that dominate AI answers are the brands that will own the GLP-1 aesthetic decade.

The timing is specific. GLP-1 medications — Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound — have created the most concentrated surge in medical aesthetics demand in the category's history. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons found that two in five GLP-1 patients were already considering cosmetic surgery, and one in five had already undergone it. Facial fat grafting is up 50% in a single year. HA filler use has doubled since 2017. Facelifts rose 8% between 2022 and 2023.

"Ten years ago, medical aesthetics marketing ran on Instagram. Today it runs on AI answers. The brands that treat AI citation as the new waiting-room referral will define the post-GLP-1 aesthetic decade." Haute MD Network Research, April 2026

The commercial context matters. AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics portfolio — the parent of Botox, Juvéderm, CoolSculpting, and SkinMedica — generated $5.2B in 2023 revenue but has been under revenue pressure through 2025, with Botox Cosmetic down roughly 5–12% YoY and Juvéderm down 22–24% in the first half of 2025. That pressure is not a demand problem; it is a citation problem. Daxxify, Jeuveau, RHA, Morpheus8, Sofwave, and the European and Korean challenger brands are winning citation share that maps to treatment bookings and product purchases.