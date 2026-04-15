    InsightsAI Visibility Index
    AI Visibility Index

    The Medical Aesthetics AI Visibility Index 2026

    How a $22 billion category, reshaped by GLP-1 demand, is being re-ranked inside the AI answer engines where patient research now begins.

    A 5WPR × Haute MD research report · Communications & Generative Engine Optimization
    By the Haute MD Network Editorial Team · April 2026 · 60+ queries analyzed · 25 brands ranked

    $22B
    Global medical aesthetics market in 2025
    51%
    Market share held by top 5 manufacturers
    50%
    Increase in facial fat grafting driven by GLP-1 use in 2024
    2x
    Growth in HA filler use 2017 to 2023

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    The Central Finding

    Patients no longer start with Instagram. They start with AI.

    For ten years, medical aesthetics marketing ran on one engine: Instagram before-and-after photos, dermatologist influencers, and Meta advertising that converted at scale. That engine has quietly died. Apple's ATT framework throttled targeting. Meta now restricts many procedure descriptions. TikTok cosmetic-surgery content is algorithmically suppressed. A generation of patients has moved from scrolling Instagram for provider recommendations to typing "best Botox alternative," "is Morpheus8 worth it," "Sculptra for Ozempic face," and "SkinCeuticals vs SkinMedica" into ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

    The brands that surface first in those answers are the brands that get the consult, the treatment series, the product sale, and the lifetime patient. The brands that dominate AI answers are the brands that will own the GLP-1 aesthetic decade.

    The timing is specific. GLP-1 medications — Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound — have created the most concentrated surge in medical aesthetics demand in the category's history. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons found that two in five GLP-1 patients were already considering cosmetic surgery, and one in five had already undergone it. Facial fat grafting is up 50% in a single year. HA filler use has doubled since 2017. Facelifts rose 8% between 2022 and 2023.

    "Ten years ago, medical aesthetics marketing ran on Instagram. Today it runs on AI answers. The brands that treat AI citation as the new waiting-room referral will define the post-GLP-1 aesthetic decade."

    Haute MD Network Research, April 2026

    The commercial context matters. AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics portfolio — the parent of Botox, Juvéderm, CoolSculpting, and SkinMedica — generated $5.2B in 2023 revenue but has been under revenue pressure through 2025, with Botox Cosmetic down roughly 5–12% YoY and Juvéderm down 22–24% in the first half of 2025. That pressure is not a demand problem; it is a citation problem. Daxxify, Jeuveau, RHA, Morpheus8, Sofwave, and the European and Korean challenger brands are winning citation share that maps to treatment bookings and product purchases.

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    For Board-Certified Physicians

    What This Means for Physicians

    The same shift reshaping medical aesthetics brands is now reshaping how patients research doctors. Plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic physicians, and specialty practices need clear, structured, third-party authority that search engines and AI platforms can understand.

    Haute MD helps distinguished physicians build that foundation through search-optimized profiles, physician schema, FAQs, verified professional links, editorial features on HauteLiving.com, and SEO + GEO visibility support.

    Learn About SEO + GEO for PhysiciansApply for Haute MD Membership

    Haute MD does not guarantee rankings, patients, leads, search placement, medical outcomes, or AI citations. Profiles and editorial features are designed to support professional visibility and help search engines and AI platforms better understand a physician's practice.

    Figure 1 · The Ranking

    Top 15 Medical Aesthetics Brands by AI Citation Share

    Estimated share of citations across 60+ medical aesthetics consumer prompts run through ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, Q1 2026.

    Neurotoxin
    Filler
    Device
    Skincare
    Surgical
    0%3%6%9%12%15%ESTIMATED AI CITATION SHAREBotox Cosmetic11.0%Juvéderm7.0%CoolSculpting5.0%SkinCeuticals5.0%Dysport4.5%Ultherapy4.0%Sculptra3.5%Morpheus83.5%Restylane3.0%SkinMedica3.0%Daxxify3.0%ZO Skin Health2.5%Thermage2.5%Emsculpt Neo2.5%RHA Collection2.0%

    Source: Haute MD Network analysis of AI-generated responses across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, Q1 2026. Share represents estimated proportion of brand citations across 60+ tracked consumer prompts. Remaining ~38% is split across ranks 16–25, unranked brands, and provider-specific citations.

    Methodology

    How we measured it.

    Haute MD Network analyzed more than 60 common patient prompts across five primary sub-categories of the US medical aesthetics market. We identified which product and device brands AI models consistently surface, which authoritative sources feed those citations, and where the largest gaps sit between treatment demand and brand AI visibility. Rankings reflect product and brand citation share only; this index does not rank individual physicians, dermatologists, or plastic surgeons.

    Sub-categories tracked: neurotoxins, dermal fillers, energy-based and body-contouring devices, medical-grade skincare, and surgical / implant systems. Citation sources: clinical authorities (ASPS, ASDS, The Aesthetic Society, AAFPRS, FDA), peer-reviewed journals, luxury and beauty editorial (Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Allure, NYT Styles, T&C, Elle, W, Haute Living), practitioner-facing trade media, manufacturer-owned clinical content, and consumer-review platforms.

    Important framing. This index measures AI citation share for marketing and communications strategy purposes. It does not rank products or treatments on clinical effectiveness, safety, appropriateness for individual patients, or value. Treatment decisions should be made in consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon or board-certified dermatologist familiar with the individual patient's full medical history. Nothing in this report constitutes medical advice.

    The Full Ranking

    The Top 25 Medical Aesthetics Brands by AI Citation Share

    #BrandCategoryAI VisibilityNotable
    1Botox CosmeticNeurotoxinCategory-definingAllergan / AbbVie. First-to-market neurotoxin with 35+ years of clinical data; name used generically for the category. H1 2025 global net revenue $1.25B despite 10–12% YoY decline.
    2JuvédermFillerDominant HA filler lineAllergan. Volbella, Voluma, Vollure, Volux, Skinvive portfolio. FDA-approved for temple hollowing in 2024. H1 2025 revenue $491M, down 22–24% YoY as RHA and Restylane gain.
    3CoolSculptingDeviceBody contouring category ownerAllergan. Pioneered cryolipolysis; class-action litigation around PAH has compressed citation share, opening room for Emsculpt and non-cryolipolysis body devices.
    4SkinCeuticalsSkincareMedical skincare defaultL'Oréal-owned. C E Ferulic is the most-cited vitamin C serum in AI answers. Derm-office plus DTC distribution gives a dual citation surface unique in the category.
    5DysportNeurotoxinFaster-onset challengerGalderma / Ipsen. Positioned as faster-acting than Botox; strongest clinical-data story for glabellar lines; cited in nearly every Botox comparison query.
    6UltherapyDeviceNon-surgical facelift categoryMerz Aesthetics. Micro-focused ultrasound; FDA-cleared for lifting neck, chin and brow; losing share to Sofwave and RF microneedling alternatives.
    7SculptraFillerCollagen biostimulatorGalderma. Poly-L-lactic acid; the dominant AI citation for "Ozempic face" volume restoration. The "Sculptra butt" trend expanded its citation surface.
    8Morpheus8DeviceRF microneedling defaultInMode. Kim Kardashian endorsement cemented category dominance. InMode Q2 2025 revenue $95.6M; consumables model drives recurring provider spend.
    9RestylaneFillerHA filler challengerGalderma. Lyft, Defyne, Refyne, Kysse, Eyelight portfolio. Owns the lip-specific citation niche with Kysse.
    10SkinMedicaSkincareTNS Advanced+ authorityAllergan / AbbVie. TNS growth factor serum is the most-cited prestige anti-aging product in AI answers.
    11DaxxifyNeurotoxinLongest-lasting challengerRevance. Peptide-stabilized formulation positioned as 6-month efficacy vs Botox's 3–4 months. The single largest neurotoxin citation-share gainer in 2025–2026.
    12ZO Skin HealthSkincareDerm-founded authorityFounded by Dr. Zein Obagi. Retinol- and exfoliant-forward clinical regimens; high derm-office citation density.
    13ThermageDeviceRF legacy incumbentSolta Medical / Bausch Health. Monopolar RF; Thermage FLX is category reference, but losing share to Morpheus8 and Sofwave.
    14Emsculpt NeoDeviceMuscle + fat body contouringBTL Aesthetics. HIFEM technology. "Build muscle while losing fat" maps directly to post-GLP-1 muscle-loss concerns.
    15RHA CollectionFillerDynamic HA fillerRevance. "Resilient Hyaluronic Acid" positioned for facial movement; the first notable challenger to Juvéderm in dynamic zones.
    16Obagi MedicalSkincareLegacy medical skincareNu-Derm system, Professional-C, retinoids. Citation share compressed by SkinCeuticals and ZO Skin Health differentiation.
    17Sciton BBL / HALODeviceLaser tone + texture leaderPrivate. BBL broadband light, HALO hybrid fractional, MOXI entry-level. "Forever Young BBL" generates outsize citation share.
    18SofwaveDeviceChallenger ultrasoundIsrael-founded. High-intensity focused ultrasound; H1 2024 revenue $13.2M (+27% YoY). Rising share in non-surgical lift queries.
    19XeominNeurotoxin"Pure toxin" positioningMerz. No accessory proteins; smaller citation footprint vs Botox / Dysport but a clean positioning moat.
    20JeuveauNeurotoxin#Newtox millennial playEvolus. Social-media-first launch; the only neurotoxin to successfully brand for Instagram before the channel collapsed.
    21AlastinSkincarePost-procedure skincareGalderma. TriHex Technology. The category-defining "before and after procedure" positioning, cited in nearly every recovery query.
    22Revision SkincareSkincareNectifirm neck authorityPrivate. Nectifirm is the most-cited neck product in AI answers; narrow but defensible niche positioning.
    23RadiesseFillerCaHA biostimulatorMerz. Calcium hydroxylapatite microspheres in hyperdilute ("skin boost") technique driving citation recovery.
    24FraxelDeviceFractional laser legacySolta / Bausch. Pioneered fractional resurfacing; share eroding to Sciton HALO and newer fractional devices.
    25BodyTite / FaceTiteDeviceMinimally invasive RFInMode. Subdermal RF-assisted lipolysis. Rising share in "mini-lift" and skin-tightening-with-lipo queries.

    Winners

    Who's winning the AI citation war — and why.

    Botox: The Genericized Brand Is a Citation Fortress

    Botox is the rare consumer pharmaceutical whose brand name has become a generic category descriptor. Patients ask for "Botox" when they mean any neurotoxin, providers describe their injection services as "Botox treatment" even when administering Dysport or Daxxify, and AI models trained on decades of medical and editorial coverage default to citing Botox in every neurotoxin query. That moat is the single most durable brand-citation position Haute MD Network has measured across any healthcare category.

    The long-term risk: Daxxify and newer long-acting neurotoxins win on duration; Dysport wins on onset speed. If AI answers begin systematically differentiating by patient use case, Botox's generic-category position fragments. But for the next 24 months, Botox's citation position is intact.

    Sculptra: The Single Biggest Winner of the GLP-1 Moment

    Sculptra's poly-L-lactic acid originally treated HIV-related facial wasting in the 1990s. In 2024–2025 it became the single most-cited product in AI answers to "Ozempic face" queries, because its mechanism — stimulating the patient's own collagen production over months — maps precisely to the volume-loss pattern GLP-1 patients present. Galderma's decision to expand Sculptra's indications and marketing during the GLP-1 surge was the best-timed citation play in medical aesthetics this cycle.

    SkinCeuticals: Dual Distribution Is Dual Citation

    SkinCeuticals is the only medical-grade skincare brand with both full dermatology-office distribution and meaningful DTC availability. That dual channel creates a dual citation surface — AI answers to "best medical-grade skincare" cite SkinCeuticals from derm-office trade coverage, and AI answers to "best vitamin C serum" cite C E Ferulic from consumer beauty media. No other medical skincare brand has both.

    Morpheus8: Celebrity Endorsement as Citation Infrastructure

    Kim Kardashian publicly crediting Morpheus8 for her skin transformation did more for InMode's AI citation share than any other marketing investment in device aesthetics history. The endorsement generated years of downstream editorial coverage in People, Page Six, Harper's Bazaar, Allure, and the Daily Mail that AI models ingest as reliable training data.

    Daxxify: Duration Positioning Is Citation Positioning

    Revance's Daxxify has built the cleanest narrative in neurotoxins since Botox's original launch: "lasts twice as long." AI answers to "longest-lasting Botox alternative" increasingly surface Daxxify by name because the duration positioning is both clinically differentiated and simple enough for AI summarization.

    Emsculpt Neo: The GLP-1 Body Solution Nobody Else Positioned For

    BTL built Emsculpt Neo around HIFEM muscle-stimulation technology that both reduces fat and builds muscle. GLP-1 patients lose significant muscle mass alongside fat, and the post-weight-loss patient's top concern is no longer fat — it is the gaunt, soft body that emerges after rapid loss. Emsculpt Neo's positioning is the cleanest match to those concerns, and AI citations are reflecting it.

    Haute MD Network as Citation Infrastructure

    Each Haute MD physician feature generates a long-form, SEO-rich profile published on HauteLiving.com that AI models index at high authority. Across the network of dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic medicine physicians, the cumulative effect is a citation surface designed to support visibility in procedure-specific and region-specific AI answers at a density general beauty publications cannot match.

    Losers

    Who's losing the AI citation war — and why.

    CoolSculpting: Litigation Is Permanent Citation Damage

    CoolSculpting pioneered cryolipolysis and built a decade of category-leading citation share. Class-action litigation related to paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) has compressed share materially. AI answers to body-contouring queries increasingly either omit CoolSculpting or include it with a litigation caveat. Once litigation citations exceed positive clinical citations, the position is extremely difficult to rebuild.

    Juvéderm: Share Erosion to RHA and Restylane Is Now in AI Answers

    Juvéderm H1 2025 revenue was down 22–24% year-over-year, and that decline is showing up in AI citation share. The category narrative is shifting from "Juvéderm is the default" to "what is the best filler for [specific indication]" — and specific-indication answers increasingly favor RHA for dynamic zones, Restylane Kysse for lips, and Sculptra for volume restoration.

    Ultherapy: Sofwave Is Winning the Non-Surgical Lift Surface

    Ultherapy defined the "non-surgical facelift" category for more than a decade. Sofwave, positioned as less uncomfortable and with shorter treatment times, has generated enough trade press to systematically compress Ultherapy's citation lead. AI answers are shifting measurably toward Sofwave across 2025 and Q1 2026.

    Generic Medical Skincare Brands Without a Named Hero Product

    Only the brands with named, memorably-marketed hero products are earning citations. SkinCeuticals has C E Ferulic, SkinMedica has TNS, ZO has Getting Skin Ready, Revision has Nectifirm, Alastin has Regenerating Skin Nectar. Brands with strong product quality but no named hero — Epionce, Neocutis, SENTÉ — are systematically losing AI citation share because AI answers cite named products, not brand manifestos.

    Devices Without a Meaningful Consumer Name

    The aesthetic device industry produces dozens of credible machines that never build meaningful consumer brand identity. AviClear, LaseMD, Aerolase, Alma, Candela, Lumenis and Lutronic each produce category-leading devices that receive almost no consumer AI citation share. The manufacturers that invest in consumer-facing brand building (InMode, BTL, Allergan, Merz) own the citation surface; provider-first manufacturers without consumer branding do not.

    Structural Findings

    Six structural truths about AI visibility in medical aesthetics.

    01

    Indication specificity beats category breadth.

    AI answers to "best filler for cheeks," "best filler for lips," "best filler for Ozempic face," each surface different specific products. Brands that pick a narrow indication and own it gain citation share; broad positioners lose to specialists at every specific query.

    02

    Provider-office distribution is citation infrastructure.

    Dermatologist- and plastic-surgeon-distributed brands cite at higher authority than DTC-only brands because AI models weight medical-provider mentions more heavily than e-commerce content.

    03

    Celebrity endorsement compounds citations.

    Kim Kardashian + Morpheus8 produced years of earned editorial coverage. The celebrity-endorsement-to-earned-media-to-AI-citation pipeline is the single highest-leverage PR investment in medical aesthetics, and it is still under-utilized relative to paid influencer spend.

    04

    Negative citation is sticky.

    Litigation, complications, and malpractice coverage enter AI training data permanently. Brands and procedures with active litigation should have a rapid-response content strategy designed to outweigh negative citation density with positive clinical citation volume.

    05

    The Haute MD editorial ecosystem is under-leveraged.

    Long-form, provider-bylined, procedure-specific content is exactly what AI models cite most reliably. Deliberate Haute MD placement should be a standard element of medical aesthetics GEO planning in 2026.

    06

    Post-procedure skincare is an under-contested surface.

    Patients searching "what to use after Morpheus8," "skincare after filler," or "recovery skincare after laser" are high-intent and high-value, and the post-procedure surface has room for additional branded entrants.

    Findings Specific to 2026

    Six 2026 dynamics reshaping AI citations in real time.

    01

    GLP-1 indications are creating new citation surfaces weekly.

    "Ozempic face," "Ozempic body," "Mounjaro face," "Wegovy weight plateau" are now distinct high-volume AI queries. Brands without explicit GLP-1-indication content in 2026 will watch the fastest-growing query cohort in category history pass them by.

    02

    Revance is positioning for the post-Botox neurotoxin decade.

    Daxxify's duration moat plus RHA Collection's dynamic-filler moat gives Revance the cleanest challenger narrative in injectables since the original Allergan/Galderma rivalry.

    03

    At-home and professional categories are converging.

    AI answers to "best at-home skin tightening device" now include professional-grade brand names alongside NuFace, Therabody, LYMA and Solawave — a surface that did not exist 24 months ago.

    04

    MedSpa chains are becoming citation entities.

    Ideal Image, LaserAway, SkinSpirit, Ever/Body and several regional chains are earning AI citations in procedure and service queries that historically went to individual practitioners or brand manufacturers.

    05

    Exosomes and regenerative aesthetics are the next battleground.

    Regenerative aesthetics is a product category without a clear citation winner. The first brand to publish authoritative clinical content with named product positioning will own the citation surface for years.

    06

    South Korea and Europe are exporting citation competition.

    Korean skincare brands, European HA filler formulations, and medical-tourism-adjacent clinics are earning US citation share in queries they would not have touched three years ago.

    Revenue Read

    The revenue-action read for operators reading this report today.

    If you're a pharmaceutical injectable brand (Allergan, Galderma, Merz, Revance, Evolus): publish product-indication-specific content mapping each SKU to GLP-1 aesthetic concerns within 90 days. The brand that publishes the authoritative "Sculptra for Ozempic face" or "Juvéderm Voluma for post-weight-loss temple hollowing" content captures a 12-month citation window.

    If you're a device manufacturer (InMode, BTL, Merz, Solta, Sciton): consumer brand identity is citation infrastructure. Devices sold provider-first without consumer name awareness are leaving money on the table. Budget for consumer-facing education content at 20–30% of total marketing spend, not 5–10%.

    If you're a medical skincare brand: name a hero product, own a specific procedure-adjacent indication, and publish post-procedure content for every major aesthetic device. Alastin's entire citation moat is built on one piece of strategic positioning. Copy the model with a different procedure.

    If you're a med-spa chain or aesthetic clinic group: you are now a citation entity, not just a distribution channel. Invest in branded editorial: case studies, provider interviews, procedure-specific pages.

    If you're a physician listed with Haute MD: the editorial profile is a citation asset designed to support visibility every time a patient queries your specialty, your city, or your procedure. Coordinate your other content — practice site, Instagram bio, Google Business profile — to reinforce the Haute MD positioning.

    The Playbook

    Ten tips for medical aesthetics marketers building AI citation infrastructure in 2026.

    1. 01

      Audit AI citation share monthly. Medical aesthetics citation moves faster than any other healthcare sub-category Haute MD Network tracks.

    2. 02

      Map every product to a specific patient use case, not category leadership. Use-case-specific content out-cites category manifestos every time.

    3. 03

      Publish GLP-1-indication content immediately. Every month without a clear "Ozempic face" or "post-GLP-1 body" piece is share conceded to competitors.

    4. 04

      Name your hero product and invest in its brand. C E Ferulic, TNS, Nectifirm, Morpheus8, HALO, BBL — generic product lines lose to named heroes.

    5. 05

      Build post-procedure skincare content for every major device. "What to use after Morpheus8 / filler / laser" is a high-intent, under-contested surface.

    6. 06

      Distribute through Haute MD and other provider-first editorial networks. Long-form provider-bylined profiles generate AI citation authority that general beauty media cannot match.

    7. 07

      Treat negative-citation management as rapid-response content strategy. Brands with active litigation must publish authoritative counter-content at higher volume than the negative coverage.

    8. 08

      Invest in celebrity endorsement for earned media, not paid content. Optimize celebrity strategy for the downstream editorial cycle, not the initial social post.

    9. 09

      Publish clinical trial data with named-product framing in peer-reviewed journals. Aesthetic Surgery Journal, JAMA Dermatology, and Dermatologic Surgery feed AI citation weight heavily.

    10. 10

      Address "Ozempic face," "Ozempic body," and GLP-1 aftermath in consumer language directly. Brands that meet patients at their search intent capture the share.

    The Bigger Picture

    Medical aesthetics is the clearest case in consumer health of a referral engine collapsing and being replaced in real time.

    For a decade, aesthetic brands and providers reached patients through Instagram and paid Meta advertising. That system is gone. Apple's ATT changes, platform content restrictions, the maturing of algorithmic suppression around medical content, and the generational shift of patients from social scrolling to AI querying have collapsed the old referral engine faster than most brand teams have retooled for it. A $22 billion global category, growing to $56 billion by 2033, is now routing its most valuable consumer research through the four AI surfaces this index tracks.

    The GLP-1 moment makes the timing specific. Millions of patients are completing significant weight-loss journeys right now. They have the disposable income, the clinical indication, the cultural permission, and the search intent. They are looking for answers and the answer engines are the starting point. The brands that establish citation authority in the next 12 months will be positioned to support consults, treatment courses, and product sales that compound for the decade that follows.

    Haute MD's editorial network and the category manufacturers that treat AI citation as strategic infrastructure are each positioned to define what the next decade of medical aesthetics looks like. AI citation share is the scoreboard. In a category that just lost its old scoreboard, the new one matters more than it does anywhere else.

    About This Report

    5WPR × Haute MD AI Visibility Index: Medical Aesthetics

    Published April 2026. Volume IX of the 5WPR AI Visibility Index series, produced in editorial partnership with Haute MD. The index measures AI citation share for brand-level entities only; it does not rank individual physicians, dermatologists, or plastic surgeons. Provider-level citation analysis is available as a separate confidential research product upon request.

    The index measures AI citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews for 60+ consumer-intent queries tracked in Q1 2026. Citation share percentages are 5WPR × Haute MD estimates based on frequency of brand mention across tracked prompts; absolute percentages should be interpreted as directional measures of relative visibility, not precise market measurements. Medical aesthetics AI citation shifts faster than any other healthcare sub-category 5WPR tracks; readings older than 90 days should be treated as historical rather than current.

    Medical Disclaimer

    This index is a communications and marketing research document. It does not rank products on clinical effectiveness, safety, or appropriateness, and does not constitute medical advice. Treatment decisions — including decisions about neurotoxin injection, dermal fillers, energy-based devices, medical-grade skincare, and surgical procedures — should be made in consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon or board-certified dermatologist familiar with the individual patient's full medical history.

    About The Publishers

    Co-authored and co-owned by Haute MD and 5W Public Relations

    This report is part of an ongoing joint research program between 5W Public Relations and the Haute Living family of publications.

    Haute MD

    Presented by Haute Living · 20+ Years of Luxury Authority

    Haute MD is the editorial visibility network created by Haute Living — a luxury media brand with 20+ years of authority — for distinguished board-certified dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic physicians. The platform is designed to help member doctors strengthen their editorial presence, structured information, and discoverability across Google, AI search, and Haute Living's affluent readership.

    The network publishes member physicians on HauteLiving.com, indexes their profiles on Google News, and connects them with an audience of UHNW patients researching aesthetic and specialty providers. Membership is curated to a limited number of distinguished physicians per market, ensuring a defensible selection of the country's most authoritative voices in medical aesthetics.

    Through its curated practitioner network and long-form editorial coverage, Haute MD has become a primary discovery surface for UHNW patients researching aesthetic providers and procedures.

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    Founded 2003 · Ronn Torossian · New York

    5WPR is a leading independent communications and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) agency in the United States, with more than 300 professionals across consumer, corporate, public affairs, crisis communications, digital marketing, SEO, and generative engine optimization practices.

    Recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The firm's generative engine optimization practice is at the forefront of AI-era communications strategy — making this report a direct expression of the work 5WPR does for its clients every day.

    5WPR has produced industry-leading research across luxury, finance, private aviation, legal services, and technology as part of an ongoing joint research program with the Haute Living family of publications.

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    5WPR Research × Haute MD · Published April 2026 · 5wpr.com/research

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    What This Means for Physicians

    The same shift reshaping medical aesthetics brands is now reshaping how patients research doctors. Plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic physicians, and specialty practices need clear, structured, third-party authority that search engines and AI platforms can understand.

    Haute MD helps distinguished physicians build that foundation through search-optimized profiles, physician schema, FAQs, verified professional links, editorial features on HauteLiving.com, and SEO + GEO visibility support.

    Learn About SEO + GEO for PhysiciansApply for Haute MD Membership

    Haute MD does not guarantee rankings, patients, leads, search placement, medical outcomes, or AI citations. Profiles and editorial features are designed to support professional visibility and help search engines and AI platforms better understand a physician's practice.

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    Build your editorial citation surface before the next AI training cycle.

    Haute MD physician features are designed to support visibility across Google, AI search, and patient research — published on HauteLiving.com with editorial production by the Haute Living team.

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