In New York City, where first impressions are made in seconds and confidence is currency, the smile you walk into a room with matters more than most people want to admit. Dr. Marianna Farber knows this better than almost anyone, and for over two decades, she has made it her life''s work to ensure that the smile her patients walk out with is one they never have to think twice about again.

A born and bred New Yorker, Dr. Farber practices general and cosmetic dentistry at Contemporary and Esthetic Dentistry, her Midtown Manhattan practice at 150 East 58th Street, where high technology and genuine artistry come together in service of one clear objective: beautiful, healthy smiles that look and feel completely natural. She is not a dentist who chases trends — she is a dentist who has spent twenty years building a practice around the conviction that exceptional dental care should be precise, efficient, and entirely personal.

A New Yorker''s Approach to Cosmetic Dentistry

There is something distinctly New York about how Dr. Farber practices. Her patients describe her as no-nonsense — a word that, in this context, carries nothing but admiration. She is direct. She is efficient. She does not waste time or yours. And she brings to every appointment a clarity of purpose and a standard of care that her patients, many of whom have been with her for fifteen years or more, find genuinely irreplaceable.

That loyalty is not accidental. It is the natural result of a dentist who treats her patients as individuals from the moment they sit down, who takes the time to explain every step of a treatment plan in plain language, and who measures her success not by the volume of procedures performed but by the quality of the outcomes they produce. In a city where many dental practices feel rushed and transactional, Dr. Farber''s practice feels like the opposite of both.

She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from New York University College of Dentistry and completed her residency at St. Barnabas Hospital — a foundation that gave her the clinical depth to handle everything from the most straightforward cleaning to the most complex full-mouth smile reconstruction with equal confidence and precision.

Technology That Transforms the Patient Experience

One of the most distinctive aspects of Dr. Farber''s practice is its relationship with technology — not as a novelty, but as a genuine tool for delivering better outcomes with greater comfort. She has consistently sought out and adopted the most advanced equipment available, investing in technology that improves not just what she can do for a patient but how that patient experiences it.

Central to her practice is the Solea CO2 Laser, a technology that allows her to treat small cavities and perform gum surgery with little to no anesthetic. For patients who carry anxiety around drills and needles — which is to say, most patients — the difference is immediate and profound. The same level of care, delivered with a fraction of the discomfort traditionally associated with it.

Her practice also features the iTero Element digital intraoral scanner, which captures precise, detailed images of teeth and gums without the mess and discomfort of traditional impressions. For patients considering clear aligner treatment, the scanner can produce a simulated result within minutes of the initial scan — a transparency of process that reflects Dr. Farber''s broader commitment to informed, confident patients. Digital X-rays complete a technology suite that is as thoughtfully assembled as it is comprehensively deployed.

She has also added Solea Sleep to her offerings, an advanced laser therapy designed to address snoring, alongside the latest in comfortable oral appliances for sleep apnea — extending her care into the often-overlooked territory where dental health and overall wellbeing intersect.

The Art of the Smile: Veneers, Crowns & Clear Aligners

At the cosmetic level, Dr. Farber''s work is guided by a principle she applies to every case: the best cosmetic dentistry should enhance what is naturally there, not replace it with something generic. Her treatment menu reflects that philosophy fully. Porcelain veneers, crowns, and implant restorations are crafted in partnership with top-tier dental laboratories, ensuring that every restoration integrates seamlessly with the surrounding teeth in color, texture, and proportion. The goal is never a smile that announces itself — it is a smile that simply looks right.

For orthodontic patients, she offers both Invisalign and CandidPro — two of the most effective clear aligner systems available — giving her the flexibility to match each patient with the approach that best suits their specific needs and lifestyle. She also offers what she considers one of the most underrated services in cosmetic dentistry: the replacement of old, worn, or discolored porcelain and resin restorations with new, high-quality porcelain alternatives. It is a procedure that can dramatically transform a smile with relatively little intervention.

Her partnership with Jason J. Kim Dental Aesthetics, a state-of-the-art dental laboratory on Long Island''s North Shore, gives her access to the kind of precision lab work that elevates every restorative and cosmetic case she takes on, from routine veneers to full-mouth smile reconstructions.

What It Means to Be Her Patient

Walking into Contemporary and Esthetic Dentistry in Midtown Manhattan, the experience is immediately different from what most people associate with a dental appointment. The practice is modern, calm, and designed to put patients at ease rather than on edge. The team is attentive. And Dr. Farber herself brings to every appointment the same focused, unhurried quality that has kept her patients returning, season after season, for the better part of two decades.

For a city that rarely slows down, that quality is not just appreciated. It is extraordinary. In New York, the smile you carry into every room is a statement. For those who trust their smile to Dr. Marianna Farber, it is one they never have to second-guess.

Dr. Marianna Farber, DDS · Contemporary and Esthetic Dentistry · 150 East 58th Street, 8th Floor Annex, New York, NY.