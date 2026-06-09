Structured data — schema markup — is code on your website that states your facts in a language machines read directly: your name, credentials, specialty, location, procedures, and answers to common questions. Without it, AI systems must infer those facts and sometimes get them wrong. With it, you remove the guesswork. It is among the most underused levers in physician visibility.

What structured data is

Schema markup uses a shared vocabulary (schema.org) embedded in your pages to label what each piece of content means. To a visitor, your bio reads as a paragraph; to a machine with schema, it reads as labeled facts — this is the doctor, this is the specialty, this is the location. It turns prose into data.

The schema types that matter for doctors

Physician — identifies you as a medical professional with credentials, specialty, and affiliations.

MedicalBusiness / MedicalClinic — describes your practice as an entity, with location and services.

FAQPage — marks up your questions and answers so they are eligible to appear in AI Overviews and rich results.

Article — establishes authorship, publisher, and date on your editorial content, reinforcing E-E-A-T.

How it connects to the Knowledge Graph and AI answers

Clean, consistent schema helps AI engines recognize your entity with confidence and lift accurate facts about you directly. It is one of the clearest ways to feed the Knowledge Graph the correct information — and to make sure the facts an AI answer states about you are the ones you intend.

Common mistakes

The usual failures are simple: no markup at all, incomplete physician schema, or — most damaging — structured data that contradicts the information elsewhere on the web. Inconsistency does not just fail to help; it actively erodes the confidence AI engines place in you.

Speak the language machines read Haute MD implements physician and medical-organization structured data correctly — so AI engines read your facts without guessing. Implement structured data correctly

Frequently asked questions

What is schema markup for doctors? It is code on your website, using the schema.org vocabulary, that states your facts — name, credentials, specialty, location, procedures — in a form machines read directly rather than infer. Which structured data should a medical practice use? At minimum, Physician and MedicalBusiness/MedicalClinic schema, plus FAQPage on Q&A content and Article schema on editorial pieces. Does structured data help with ChatGPT and AI search? Yes. Clean, consistent schema helps AI engines recognize your entity and lift accurate facts, and it feeds the Knowledge Graph the correct information.

Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.