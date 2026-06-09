Generative Engine Optimization — GEO — is the practice of making yourself visible inside AI-generated answers. The skepticism is fair: the field is young and the acronyms multiply. But the underlying shift is not hype. Patients are increasingly asking AI engines who to see before they ever open a results page, and the doctors named in those answers are the ones winning the consultation.

GEO vs SEO — what's actually different

SEO optimizes to rank a link on a results page. GEO optimizes to be cited inside a synthesized answer, so your name appears in the response itself. The foundations overlap — authority, consistency, structure — but the end state is different. Ranking earns a click; being cited earns the recommendation.

The behavior shift that makes it real

The change driving GEO is not technological hype; it is patient behavior. More patients now begin with a question to an AI assistant rather than a search box, and the answer they receive often replaces the search entirely. When the answer comes with a shortlist of names, the decision is half-made before a results page is ever seen.

Why "wait and see" is the expensive option

Authority compounds slowly. The editorial coverage, entity recognition, and structured presence that make AI engines trust you accumulate over time — which means the doctors building those signals now are the ones AI will confidently name later. Practices that wait will face entrenched, well-documented incumbents and a steeper climb.

What GEO is not

GEO is not a trick, not instant, and not a substitute for clinical excellence. It is the modern expression of reputation — making genuine authority legible to the machines patients now ask first. The hype fades; the shift in how patients find doctors does not.

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Frequently asked questions

Is GEO the same as SEO? No. SEO works to rank a link; GEO works to be cited inside an AI-generated answer. They share foundations like authority and consistency, but the goal is different. Is AI search really replacing Google? It is changing how search works rather than replacing it outright. AI answers and AI Overviews increasingly sit at the top of the experience, so patients often get their answer before reaching traditional links. Will GEO still matter in five years? The acronym may change, but being recognized by the systems patients use to find doctors will only matter more as AI-driven discovery becomes the default.

Haute MD is the editorial visibility network for distinguished physicians, built by Haute Living — a Google News publisher since 2005. Apply for membership.