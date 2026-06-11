Ditch the Razor: Preparing for Summer with Laser Hair Removal

As warmer weather arrives and wardrobes shift toward shorts, sundresses, and swimwear, many people begin thinking about the beauty routines that accompany the season. For some, that means frequent shaving, recurring waxing appointments, or the irritation and inconvenience that unwanted hair can bring. Today, more patients in the Philadelphia Main Line and greater Bryn Mawr area are choosing laser hair removal at Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa for longer-lasting, lower-maintenance results.

A Modern Alternative to Shaving and Waxing

Shaving and waxing offer only temporary results and often lead to a cycle of daily upkeep, razor burn, and ingrown hairs. Laser hair removal addresses hair growth at its source by delivering concentrated light energy to the follicle, disrupting its ability to produce future growth. Over a series of sessions, hair becomes finer, lighter, and far less noticeable.

Beyond the cosmetic benefit, patients appreciate the time savings. Cutting out daily shaving or monthly wax appointments simplifies personal care year-round.

Advanced Technology: The Clarity II by Lutronic

At Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa, laser hair removal is performed using the Clarity II system from Lutronic. This dual-wavelength platform pairs Alexandrite (755 nm) and Nd:YAG (1064 nm) energy, allowing Dr. Victoria Cirillo-Hyland and her team to safely and effectively treat every Fitzpatrick skin type — from very fair to deeply pigmented skin.

Treatment is personalized for each area. The face, underarms, bikini line, legs, and back each call for a tailored approach to achieve optimal results while protecting the surrounding skin. Built-in contact cooling keeps the experience comfortable from start to finish.

Why Summer Prep Starts Earlier Than You Think

Hair grows in cycles, so multiple sessions — typically spaced four to eight weeks apart — are required to target follicles during their active growth (anagen) phase. Patients who begin treatment in late winter or early spring are best positioned to enjoy smoother skin by pool, beach, and vacation season.

"Successful laser hair removal isn't just about removing unwanted hair," Dr. Cirillo-Hyland explains. "It's about building a plan that fits each patient's skin type, lifestyle, and timeline — so the results feel natural and last."

What to Expect Before, During, and After Treatment

Before: Avoid sun exposure, self-tanner, waxing, and plucking for at least two weeks. Shave the treatment area the day before your appointment.

Avoid sun exposure, self-tanner, waxing, and plucking for at least two weeks. Shave the treatment area the day before your appointment. During: Each pulse delivers a quick warm sensation. Underarms or bikini take only a few minutes; legs or back take longer.

Each pulse delivers a quick warm sensation. Underarms or bikini take only a few minutes; legs or back take longer. After: Mild redness can last a few hours. Use SPF 30+ daily and avoid hot showers and heavy workouts for 24 hours.

About Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa

Founded by board-certified dermatologist Victoria A. Cirillo-Hyland, MD, FAAD, Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa serves patients across Bryn Mawr, the Philadelphia Main Line, and the greater Pennsylvania region with advanced laser, injectable, and medical-grade skincare treatments.

To learn whether laser hair removal is right for you, schedule a consultation with Dr. Victoria Cirillo-Hyland and her team.